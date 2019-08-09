Dowd, Thomas F. June 17, 1938 - August 7, 2019 Preceded in death by son, Thomas F. "Tom" Dowd, Jr. Survived by wife, Sally Dowd; children: Mike Dowd (Rosi), Tim Dowd (Jennifer), and Kathy Walz (Paul); nine grandchildren: Katie (Cole), Ashley, Connor, Sean, Hannah, Mitchell, Daley, Quinlan, and Kalen; two great-grandchildren, Charli and Harper. Family will receive friends on Sunday, August 11th from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, August 12th at 1pm, St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 11802 Pacific. Family Interment, Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to CUES (Christian Urban Education Services) or Parkinson's Foundation. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

