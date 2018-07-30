Douthett, Steven C. SMSgt USAF (Ret) Jan 4, 1947 - Jul 22, 2018 On Sunday, July 22, 2018, Steven C. Douthett, loving husband and father of four children, passed away at the age of 71. Steven was born on January 4, 1947 in Pasadena, CA to William and Margaret (McFarland) Douthett. Steven answered the call to serve his nation by joining the United States Air Force on September 14, 1965. Steven was a Veteran of the Vietnam War and had a distinguished military career of 20 years. Following his military career, Steven started a civilian career working for NASA at the Kennedy Space Center for 20 years; contributing to the Space Shuttle Program, Hubble Telescope, and countless other programs. He devoted many years to his Church and prison ministry, as well as youth sports in Florida, before moving to Nebraska to be near his grandchildren. He worked with and assisted other disabled Veterans to receive their disability benefits. Steven was preceded in death by his mother Margaret; and father William. He is survived by his wife Rita (Kotrous); his four children and daughter-in-law: Stephanie, Christopher, Scott, and Brian and Maria; his sister, Linda (Dave); brothers, Scott (Margie), and James (Becky); and his five grandchildren: Danielle, Holly, Alex, Colin, and Hugo. VIEWING will be held Wednesday, August 1, from 5-8 pm at Kahler-Dolce Mortuary at 441 N Washington St., Papillion. FUNERAL SERVICE will be held Thursday, August 2, at Kahler-Dolce Mortuary at 12Noon, with BURIAL following in Omaha National Cemetary with full Military Honors. KAHLER-DOLCE MORTUARY 441 No Washington St Papillion NE 402-339-3232 www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com
