Douthett, Steven C. SMSgt USAF (Ret) Jan 4, 1947 - Jul 22, 2018 Visitation Wednesday Aug 1st from 5 - 8 pm at Mortuary with Wake service at 7:00 pm. Funeral Service Thursday Aug 2nd at Noon at Mortuary. Interment Omaha National Cemetery Memorials suggested to Disabled American Veterans Assn. COMPLETE NOTICE LATER KAHLER-DOLCE MORTUARY 441 No Washington St. Papillion NE 402-339-3232 www.kahler-dolcemortuary.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.