Dotzler, Raymond P. "Ray" March 9, 1929 - October 12, 2019 Omaha. Preceded in death by wife Delores; and daughter Lois Cromwell. Survived by children: Mary (Art) Bieker, Joe (Barb), Ray (Jan), Ron (Twany), Paul (Julie), Dave (Sandy), and Beth (Bruce) Connor; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother Don Dotzler; family and friends. VISITATION: Thursday from 5-7pm at Roeder Mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday at 10:30am at The Bridge Church (Building G) 3223 N 45th St. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Monday at 2pm at Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials to Abide Network Inc. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th St. 402-496-9000 | www.RoederMortuary.com

