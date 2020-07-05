Doty, Jennifer Lee October 16, 1970 - July 2, 2020 Age 49 years of Omaha. Survived by mother, Linda Barrett; father, Jack Doty (Janet); brothers, Jack Doty (Audrey), and Christopher Doty; step-sister, Amy Hicks (Lanny); step-brother, Patrick Jones (Erin); aunts, Michelle (Norman), and Peggy (Larry); uncle, Jim (Barbara); nieces, Amalia, Elizabeth, and Kailey; nephews, Leon, Jacob, Nathan, Riley, and Brody; and many other relatives and friends. VISITATION: Monday, July 6, 5-7pm at Braman Mortuary, Southwest Chapel. CELEBRATION of Jennifer's Life: Tuesday, July 7, at 11am at Braman Mortuary, Southwest Chapel. INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family For more details and to livestream the Service visit www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400

Service information

Jul 6
Visitation
Monday, July 6, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Braman Southwest Chapel
6505 S. 144th St.
Omaha, NE 68137
Jul 7
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, July 7, 2020
11:00AM
Braman Southwest Chapel
6505 S. 144th St.
Omaha, NE 68137
