Dostal, Richard February 11, 1944 - March 13, 2020 Age 76 of Lincoln, NE. Passed away after years of progressive illness with Parkinson's disease and a rare blood disorder. Richard is survived by his wife, Kathryn (Rink); daughter, Jennifer of Lincoln; son, Jacob (Rachel) of Albuquerque, NM; 3 grandchildren, Kaleb, Aleah and Lillian; 9 siblings; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Ken Dostal of Gretna. Richard was born to Leon and Mayme Dostal of Scribner, NE. He married Kathryn Rink, his High School sweetheart, on August 7, 1964. He graduated from Kearney State College in 1968 with a Degree in Teaching. He later obtained a Masters and an Educational Specialist Degree in School Administration. His teaching and administrative career spanned 37 years in six different school districts in Nebraska. Throughout his life and retirement, Rich had a passion for sports, gardening and woodworking. There will be a Private family Rosary and Mass with a Celebration of Life for extended family and the public at a later date. www.bmlfh.com BUTHERUS, MASER & LOVE FUNERAL HOME 4040 A St., Lincoln, NE | (402) 488-0934 | www.bmlfh.com

