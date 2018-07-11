Dost, Shirley M. Age 76 Shirley M. Dost passed away on July 6, 2018. She was born on February 1, 1942 to Charles and Velma Callam. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lee Allen; sisters, Sharon and Thelma; niece, Evelyn; and brother, Richard. She is survived by her daughters, Carole Ann Grishman, Sharon Jura, Velma Main, and Katherine Jura; sons, Richard Jura and Scott Evans; sister, Mary Reed; and a host of family and friends. CHAPEL OF MEMORIES 9001 Arbor Street #111 402-551-1011 omahachapelofmemories.com

