Dornacker, Robert H. Age 97 Of Bennington, NE. Preceded in death by his wife, Rose Marie (Gulizia) Dornacker. Survived by children: Robert J. (Patricia) Dornacker, Janice (Charles) Leddy and Kenneth (Sharon) Dornacker; eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; longtime friend and companion, Adelyne Backhuus. VISITATION: Friday, 3-7pm, at the Bennington Funeral Home. FUNERAL: Saturday, 10am, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Bennington. Interment: Elk City Cemetery. Memorials to the church. HADAN-GOLDEN-REICHMUTH MORTUARY Bennington, NE | 402-238-2291

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Dornacker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.