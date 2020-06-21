Dorcy, James Roger Jim Dorcy died at his home in San Diego, CA on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. Born in Omaha on August 18, 1938, Jim was the oldest of seven children born to M. Morgan and Ellen Lynch Dorcy. He attended Holy Cross School and graduated from Creighton Prep in 1956. He attended Creighton University between 1956 and 1959, after which he enlisted in the US Border Patrol. He was subsequently assigned to duties in Brownsville, TX, Warroad, MN and El Cajon, CA. During his service he represented fellow employees through AFGE Local 1613 and later as president and negotiator of the National Border Patrol Council (1970-72). As Council President he testified before Congressional committees and made appearances on CBS 60 Minutes, addressing a wide range of immigration policy and appropriation issues. After 14 years of Border Patrol duties, Jim transferred to the San Francisco District Office of the Immigration and Naturalization Service (INS). Four years later he moved to Washington, DC where he worked as Supervisory Investigator in cases of employee immigration fraud. Retiring as a Senior Special Agent in 1989, he was recognized by the INS and the Department of Justice's Office of the Inspector General for several major criminal immigration computer fraud prosecutions. Shortly after his retirement from government service, Jim was recruited by the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) where he worked the halls of Congress advocating for reform of immigration policy and funding. Retiring a second time in 1996, Jim moved with his wife Gaylyn to San Diego, continuing as a consultant to FAIR, and eventually becoming a board member (2014-2020). After Gaylyn retired from the Department of Justice, Jim and she traveled extensively, at home and abroad, keeping up with children and grandchildren and affairs associated with the Fraternal Order of Border Patrol Officers. Jim served several terms as a Board member of that organization and three terms as president. He was devoted to the Border Patrol and its officers and was a fervent supporter of the Border Patrol Museum in El Paso. Jim is survived by his wife, Gaylyn; 7 children, Mary, Patricia, Michael, Bridget, Jim Jr., Audra and Sean; 20 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two brothers, Michael (Kathleen) of Seattle, WA and Cliff (Lucy) of Marana, AZ. A Celebration of Jim's life will be held later.
