Dooley, Sandra Sue

Dooley, Sandra Sue Age 79 - May 20, 2020 Of Fremont, NE died unexpectedly due to complications from COVID-19 at CHI Bergan Mercy in Omaha. FUNERAL SERVICE 11am, May 24, 2020, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. VISITATION one hour prior. GRAVESIDE May 26, 2020, 3pm at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont. Condolences at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com MOSER MEMORIAL CHAPEL 2170 North Somers Fremont, NE 68025 (402) 721-4490

