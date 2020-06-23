Donovan, Christopher M. April 23, 1961 - June 21, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Richard and Renee; brother, Rick. Survived by siblings: Dan (Judy) Donovan, Michelle (Ken) Stoysich, John (Margaret) Donovan, Steve Donovan (Patty Steelman), Jeff (Shirley) Dononvan; loving companion, Amy Nelson; nieces, nephews and friends. VISITATION: Wednesday, 5-7pm, at the mortuary. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

