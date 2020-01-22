Donley, Jeanette M.

Donley, Jeanette M. Age 96 Survived by children, Sandra (Steve) Linbo, Pat (Mary) Donley, T. John (Nena) Donley, Chuck Donley; brother, Bernard (Geraine) Kline; grandchildren, Steffany (Scott) Cooper, Michelle Linbo (Brent Worden), Kyle Linbo, Mary Donley (Fernando Gonzalez), Sarah Donley, Mariana Donley, Johnny Donley; great-grandchildren, Matias, Cora, Logan, Charlotte. Preceded in death by husband, John "Jack" Donley; son, Mike Donley; parents, Harry and Clara Kline; brothers, Melvin, Lawrence, and Donald Kline; sister, Doris Gemar. MEMORIAL MASS: 12pm Saturday, St. Patrick Catholic Church, Gretna. Inurnment: Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials to Hillcrest Hospice. PRUSS-NABITY FUNERAL HOME Wahoo, NE | (402) 443-3128 | www.prussnabity.com

