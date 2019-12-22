Donelson, Elizabeth

Donelson, Elizabeth June 14, 1941 - December 15, 2019 Elizabeth Donelson was born June 14, 1941 in Lincoln and passed away on December 15, 2019 in Lincoln. FUNERAL: Friday, December 27, 10:30am, at Friedens Lutheran Church in Lincoln (540 D Street). VISITATION: Thursday, December 26, from 5-7 PM at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home (4040 A Street.) Memorials can be directed to the Alzheimers Association- Nebraska Chapter. BUTHERUS, MASER & LOVE FUNERAL HOME 4040 A St., Lincoln, NE | (402) 488-0934 | www.bmlfh.com

