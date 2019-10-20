Dondelinger, Peter L. May 23, 1947 - October 13, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Clara (Struppith) and Emil Dondelinger; brothers and sisters: Emil "Donnie" Dondelinger, Sally ( Dondelinger) Scott, Edward "Eddie" Dondelinger, Sharon (Dondelinger) Scott. Survived by wife; Pamela Sue (Hansen) Dondelinger; siblings, William "Bill" and spouse Linda (Jensen) Dondelinger, Penelope (Dondelinger) Minardi and spouse Bob Minardi; children, Kimberly (Dondelinger) VanCleave, Peter "Greg" Dondelinger and spouse Laurie (Brown) Dondelinger; grandchildren: Mikenzie (Dondelinger) VanCleave, Mikayla VanCleave, Morgan Dondelinger, Jacob Dondelinger, and Nicole Dondelinger; and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Monday, October 21st from 6pm to 8pm at the West Center Chapel. SERVICES: Tuesday, October 22nd at 10:30am, West Center Chapel. Graveside Service: Tuesday, 2pm, Omaha National Cemetery with military honors by Millard American Legion Post 374 & VFW Post 8334. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

