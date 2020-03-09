Dominguez, Gloria M. February 22, 1938 - March 6, 2020. Preceded in death by daughter, Virginia. Survived by husband, Macrino; children, Macrino, Albert (Jolene), Danny, and Anna Ripley (Shane); seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. VISITATION begins Monday at 4pm, with WAKE SERVICE at 6pm, all at the Mortuary. FUNERAL: Tuesday at 9:30am at the Mortuary to Our Lady of Guadalupe Church at 10am. Interment in St. Mary’s Cemetery. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME, 5108 “F” Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Gloria Dominguez as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.