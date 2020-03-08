Dominguez, Gloria M. February 22, 1938 - March 6, 2020 Survived by husband, Macrino. VISITATION begins Monday, 4pm, with a Wake Service at 6pm, at the mortuary. FUNERAL: Tuesday, 9:30am, at the mortuary to Our Lady of Guadalupe Church at 10am. Interment: St. Mary's Cemetery. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

