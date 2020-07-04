Doll, Donald L. Age 86 - July 1, 2020 Donald L. Doll, of Elkhorn NE, passed away at Lakeside Hospital surrounded by his family. Don was preceded in death by his wife, Lois (Moore) Doll; infant son, Alan; his parents, Robert and Myrtle (Rohwer) Doll; and his brother, Robert Doll, Jr. He is survived by his daughters, Diane (Gary West) Doll of Junction City KS, and Susan (Jacob Miltenberger) Armstrong of Arvada, CO; 3 grandchildren: Ryan (Victoria) Armstrong, Dylan Armstrong, and Rose West; 2 great-grandchildren, Ronin and Wynter Armstrong; and his deeply beloved dog, Nanook. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Monday 2pm at Bethany Lutheran Church in Elkhorn. PUBLIC VIEWING with the Family: Sunday 3-5pm (following CDC guidelines) at Reichmuth Funeral Home in Elkhorn. Private Inurnment at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Elkhorn. Memorials suggested to Bethany Lutheran Church, or the Nebraska Humane Society. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222 www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

To plant a tree in memory of Donald Doll as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.