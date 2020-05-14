Doll, Delores "Dolly" June 30, 1929 - May 12, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Edwin Doll; parents, Clara and Levi Nellis; grandson Daniel Jensen. Survived by children, Cherris (Ralph) Jensen, Jeanne (Lyle) Case, David Johnson, Ronald (Brenda) Johnson, Brande Doll, and Teresa Doll; 13 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren. CELEBRATION OF LIFE will be held on her birthday June 30th at the Grotto in Elmwood Park at 1pm. KREMER FUNERAL HOME 6302 Maple Street | (402) 553-3155 | kremerfuneralhome.com

