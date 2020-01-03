Doering, Ralph A. July 24, 1952 - December 31, 2019 Preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Lyle and Tony. Survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Pam; children, Matt (Heather) Doering and Jessica (Nick) Bruno; 6 grandchildren, Teylor, Rylee, Kamryn, Katelyn, Hunter and Austin; his large extended family and many good friends. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, 11am, at the 72nd Street Chapel with interment Monday, 1pm, in the Butler Cemetery, Letcher, SD. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pheasants Forever. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory 72nd Street Chapel 1010 North 72nd Street 402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

