Dodson, Ronald G. April 19, 1933 - November 17, 2019 A man of great character, integrity and compassion, Ron was cherished by his family and loved by his friends. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Lola; daughters, Kimberly Dempsey and Pamela Hicks; and sons-in-law, Michael Dempsey and Kevin Hicks; grandchildren, Kathleen and Anthony Cole, Logan and Megan Dempsey, Hannah Woods, Paige Woods, Katie and Carl Humbert, Megan Hicks and Abby Hicks; great-grandchildren, Felix and Aiden Cole; sisters, Dorothy Todd and Nadine Uren; and many nieces and nephews. Ron's family and friends will CELEBRATE his Life and Legacy on Monday, November 25th, at 6:30pm at Water's Edge Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospicehouseomaha.org. Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St., Omaha, NE. 68106, 402-556-2500 www.westlawnhillcrest.com

