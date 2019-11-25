Dobson, John R. November 22, 1930 - November 8, 2019 Born in Garden City, NY to Ivan and Ethel. Survived by brother Ivan. Enlisted/Commissioned in US Army 1951. Graduated Allegheny College 1956. Joined Paxton and Vierling Steel in 1960, and retired as Vice President in 2002. Married Nancy Grine 1955; had four children: J.R. III, Matt, Mark, and Susan. Poppop to 5 grandchildren. Married Mary "Ginger" Jackson 1996. Loved by her family and Poppop to her 3 grandchildren. Cremation.

