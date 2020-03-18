Dober, Marvin Lee

Dober, Marvin Lee Marvin Lee Dober, was born in Omaha on March 22, 1947 and passed away on January 2, 2020 at the age of 71. He had 4 brothers and 2 sisters. He loved motorcycles, painting, his grandkids, and his truck. He was drafted into the US Air Force as a jet engine mechanic then went on to work for the US Post Office until he retired. He was lucky to be loved twice by Kathy and Connie. Preceded in death by parents; sister, Marilyn, Brother Tom; daughter, Stephanie; wife, Connie. Survived by son, Nick (Christine); stepdaughter, Tami Davis (Jeff); grandkids, Lauren, Rowan, Michael, Mikayla, Trevor and Logan; first wife, Kathy. SERVICE will be held Friday, March 20th, 10am at the Omaha National Cemetery 14250 Schram Rd.

To plant a tree in memory of Marvin Dober as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.