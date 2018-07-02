Dobbins, Dorothy M. "Dotty" Jul 9, 1941 - Jun 30, 2018 Preceded in death by husband, Willis. Survived by children, Debra Rouse, Cindy (Al) Monaco, Kerri Stoetzel, and Karl (Kimberly) Broekemeier; step-children, Mark Engle, Marci Etherington, and Maggie Stednitz; her brother, Gordon (Irene) Goree; and many beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren. VISITATION: Monday, July 2, 5-7pm at Braman Mortuary Southwest Chapel. CELEBRATION of DOTTY"S LIFE: Tuesday, July 3, 10:30am, Divine Shepherd Lutheran Church, 150th and Q St. Interment: Voss Mohr Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Church or Lutheran Family Services. For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 St. 402-895-3400

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.