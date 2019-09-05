Dizonno, Vincent J.

Dizonno, Vincent J. October 4, 1932 - September 4, 2019 Preceded in death by wife, Irene; son, Anthony. Survived by sons, James and Fred (Lisa); grandchildren, Ashley and Tommy; nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends on Friday, September 6th from 4pm to 6pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by WAKE SERVICE at 6pm. SERVICES: Saturday, September 7th at 9:30am, West Center Chapel to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 2110 S. 32nd Ave. for MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 10am. Interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery with military honors. Memorials may be directed to the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

