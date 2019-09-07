Dizonno, Vincent J.

Dizonno, Vincent J. October 4, 1932 - September 4, 2019 SERVICES: Saturday, September 7th at 9:30am, West Center Chapel to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 2110 S. 32nd Ave. for MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 10am. Interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery with military honors by Millard American Legion Post 374 & VFW Post 8334. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.