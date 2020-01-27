Dixon, Elizabeth Ann

Dixon, Elizabeth Ann Elizabeth Ann Dixon, Assistant Professor of Nursing at Creighton University (Ret), age 90 years of The Woodlands, TX. Survived by sister, Therese Reilly of Weatherby Lake, MO; daughter, Cathy Dixon and partner Steve Frisk of Great Falls, VA; son, Bill Dixon and his wife Denise of Castle Rock, CO; son, John Dixon and wife Julie Buck of Prescott Valley, AZ; and grandchildren: Emily of Castlerock, and Shane and his wife Crystal and their children, Claire and Marissa, all of The Woodlands. Bette, as her friends called her, touched a lot of lives and had many, many friends, colleagues, students, patients and their families. A Memorial Service will be held at Addison Funeral Home (18630 Kuykendahl Rd, Spring, TX 77379) on Tuesday, January 28, at 5:30pm. Announcements will be made concerning a future Memorial Ceremony in Omaha.

