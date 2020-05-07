Dittrich, Anna (Radanovich) May 16, 1919 - May 6, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Arthur Dittrich; and brothers, Anton and Edward Radanovich. Survived by nieces and nephews and the Bogatz family. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, May 8th, 1pm, at the West Center Chapel. INTERMENT: Bohemian Cemetery. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Anna Dittrich as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.