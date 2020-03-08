Dirkschneider, John M.

Dirkschneider, John M. Age 70 - March 5, 2020 Dodge, NE. Preceded in death by his parents, Adrian and Melvajean (Wagner) Dirkschneider; and nephew, Bryn Dirkschneider. Survivors include wife, Kate of Dodge; sisters, Carol (Terry) Johnson of Dodge, and Mary Jo (Jeff) Hegy of Seward, NE; brother, Patrick (Emiley) Dirkschneider of Nickerson, NE; brother-in-law, Jim (Karen) Blach, Lyons, NE; along with several nieces and nephews. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL will be held on Wednesday, March 11, at 10:30am at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Dodge. Interment will be in the St. Wenceslaus Catholic Cemetery. VISITATION will be on Tuesday from 4-7pm, with a Public ROSARY recited at 7pm, and will continue on Wednesday from 9am until the time of the Service, both at the Church. MINNICK FUNERAL HOME 830 S. Colfax St., West Point, NE 68788 402-372-2022

