Dinsmore, James F. CMSgt USAF (Ret) Jun 3, 1948 - Jul 19, 2018 Age 70. Preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Alice Dinsmore; and step-mother, Bonnie Dinsmore. Survived by his wife of 50 years, Lois; sons, David, Chris (Rachel), and Steven Dinsmore; grandchildren, Caitlin, Jacob, and Elizabeth; sisters, Diane Scott, and Sandy Boggs (Bill); and brothers, Chuck Dinsmore, and Rick Dinsmore. VISITATION: Monday, July 23, from 5-7pm at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday, July 24, 12Noon at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. Interment: Omaha National Cemetery at 2pm, with Military Honors provided by Offutt Air Force Base Honor Guard. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue 402-291-5000 www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

