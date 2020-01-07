Dinges, Michael G.

Dinges, Michael G. August 14, 1945 - January 5, 2020 Survived by wife, Mary; daughter, Laura Dinges; son, Wayne (Karla) Dinges; grandchildren, Megan, Jeff, Araya, Nathan; nine brothers and sisters; many other loving relatives. VISITATION begins Wednesday, 4pm, with a Wake Service at 6pm, at the mortuary. FUNERAL: Thursday, 12:45pm, at the mortuary to St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church at 1:30pm. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to the Alzheimer's Association or to Parkinson Research. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

