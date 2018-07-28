Dineen, Parsla V. (Mende) Parsla V. (Mende) Dineen, age 73. Preceded in death by parents, Janis and Austra Mende. Survived by husband, Bill; children, Joseph Dineen (Yasaman), Anne Dineen (Todd Small); grandchildren, Addison and Avari Small; brother, Eric Mende (Barb); sister-in-law, Rita Stovie. MEMORIAL MASS: Tuesday, July 31st, 10am St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church with a luncheon immediately following mass. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to St. Joan of Arc School of Holy Name School. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN- DWORAK-CUTLER WEST CENTER CHAPEL 78th & West Center 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

