DiMauro, Alfred October 28, 1936 - February 20, 2020 The seventh of nine DiMauro children, Al was preceded in death by his parents, Fanny and Sam; sisters, Esther, Louise and Catherine; brothers, Sebastian, Andrew, Samuel, Luciano. He is survived by his brother, Michael (Sandi); numerous nieces and nephews. Al was a graduate of Cathedral High School, received a Bachelors of Arts from Creighton University, and a Masters of Fine Arts degree from Loyola University in Chicago. Throughout his illustrious and award winning career in education, he never lost his enthusiasm for being in the classroom. In 1984, he received Nebraska's highest honor in education by being named Teacher of the Year. Al was an international play actor and director and performed in productions in Rome, Spain, England and Bulgaria. At the Omaha Community Playhouse, he portrayed the ghost of Marley for over 20 twenty years in "A Christmas Carol" and received the Fonda McGuire award in 1978. His love of teaching was overshadowed only by his love of travel. MEMORIAL VISITATION: 5-7pm Thursday, Feb 27th; FUNERAL MASS: 10am Friday, Feb 28th. Both services at Our Landy of Lourdes Catholic Church, 2110 S 32nd Ave, Omaha. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Alzheimer's Association. ARBOR CREMATION SOCIETY 2819 S 125th Ave, Ste 367 Omaha NE 68144 | 402-393-0319

