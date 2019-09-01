DiMartino, Russell John Age 75 Of Blencoe, IA. Passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at his residence. CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE: 2pm Thursday, September 5, 2019, Rush Family Chapel in Onawa, IA, with Pastor Michael Lewis officiating. Burial in Graceland Cemetery, Blencoe, IA. RUSH FAMILY CARE SERVICE Onawa, IA | (712) 423-3293 | www.rushfamilycareservice.com

