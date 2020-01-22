Dillon, Jack A.

Dillon, Jack A. Age 84 Of Omaha. Preceded in death by his loving wife and best friend, Donna. Survived by his five children, Jack Jr., Jason, Mary, Jeremy, Nancy and their families. Devoted Husker and New York Yankees fan. He was always there for us and never let us down. Private Family Services. Memorials to the Nebraska Humane Society. To leave a condolence, visit bramanmortuary.com. BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171

