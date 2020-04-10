Digilio, Judith Ann (Bogardus) Judy was born in Council Bluffs on June 10, 1939, to Jake and Catherine Bogardus. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1957, and worked at U.S. Supply Company, in Omaha until 1966. She married Jerry Digilio, in 1964, and went on to have four daughters. Judy loved to entertain and having all the family together. She always had a smile on her face and a positive outlook on life. She was one of the few remaining "true" homemakers. She is survived by Jerry Digilio; her sister, Mary Jane Feekin; daughters, Judi Banker, of Atlantic Beach, FL; Rebecca Joann Digilio, Jennifer Suzanne Digilio, both of Omaha; Jacquelyn Ann Gade (Greg), of Bennington, NE; four grandchildren, Isiabella, Logan, Alexander and Grayson. Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Jake and Catherine Bogardus; and sister, Sandra Louise Bogardus Watkins. OPEN VISITATION: Saturday, 8:30am-4pm, at funeral home. FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, 11am, also at funeral home. Funeral service can be viewed on Cutleroneill.com. Interment: Walnut Hill Cemetery. A Celebration of Judy's Life will also be held later this summer. Memorials to Eastern Nebraska Office On Aging and/or Wounded Warrior Project preferred. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Promotions
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking "Log In" on the "Sign the guestbook" portion of each notice and following the simple steps on the sign-up page. You can also click here to register, then return to the desi
Contests & Events
Use this site and map to find local restaurants and bars open in your area. They are ready …
Now is the perfect time to do your homework. Here is a guide to local businesses ready to h…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.