Diggle, Douglas M. Age 58 Douglas M. Diggle, of Omaha, NE, passed away after a brief illness on June 30 in Omaha. Doug was born on June 12, 1960 in Omaha to Cleone and Joan (Kirk) Diggle. He graduated from Burke High School in 1978. Doug married Keely Barnard on August 29, 1987. He enjoyed gardening, boating, golfing and spending time with family and friends. Doug was a true salesman, at the time of his passing he was employed with Vacuums Plus. He was preceded in death by his parents. Doug is survived by his wife, Keely; parents-in-law, Allen and Betty Barnard; sister-in-law, Tammy (Kent) Daws; brother-in-law, Tod Barnard; niece, Abby (Colby) O'Hare and daughter Hazel; niece, Chelsie (Christopher) Wilhelm and daughters Ziva and Dayla; niece, Shani (Andy) Sorensen; niece, Ellie (Stephen) Szalewski; niece, Jessie Daws; and nephew, Isaiah Daws; brother, Kirk (Jacque) Diggle; nephew, Matt (Kristin) Diggle and sons Ethan, Connor; niece, Beth (Aaron) Guerreiro; daughter, Ava; son, Easton; nephew, Anthony Diggle. VISITATION: Wednesday, July 4th, 2-4pm, Roeder Mortuary 108th Street Chapel. CELEBRATION OF DOUG'S LIFE will continue with a party and remembrances from 4-9pm at Bogies Bar and Grill, 3305 Old Maple Rd., Omaha, NE. The family requests that you please wear blue for Doug's blue eyes. ROEDER MORTUARY- 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th St. 402-496-9000 www.RoederMortuary.com

