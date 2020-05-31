Dietze, Robert James "Bob" Age 88, passed away at his home in Gretna, NE on May 26, 2020. Bob was born in Ashland, NE on October 24, 1931 to Fred and Gladys Dietze and was 1 of 5 children. He graduated from Gretna High School in 1949 where he excelled in basketball and baseball. In 1952 he married Darlene Hansen at Resurrection Lutheran Church in Gretna, NE. He was drafted into the Army July of 1952 and stationed at Fort Leonard Wood, MO and Darmstadt, Germany. He was discharged in 1954 and returned to Gretna where he and Darlene raised their 4 children, farmed and raised livestock until he retired in 1999. Bob enjoyed camping, fishing, square dancing and horseshoes. He was an avid card player and enjoyed cribbage and bridge. His pride and joy were his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bob is survived by his wife Darlene; son Alan (Ann) Dietze; daughter Susan Clegg; son David Dietze (Darcy Iske) all of Gretna; son Bill (Cathy) Dietze of Reston, VA; sister Delores (Willard) Bishop and brother-in-law Harold Hansen, of Gretna. His legacy includes 10 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. VISITATION Monday, June 1, 2020 from 3-4:30pm (Following CDC Guidelines) at Roeder Mortuary 11710 Standing Stone Dr., Gretna, NE followed by a Private Memorial Service. Memorials to Resurrection Lutheran Church in Gretna.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Dietze as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.