Dietrich, Sandra K. October 12, 1952 - October 10, 2019 Preceded in death by her father, Rolland C. Wright. Survived by husband, Robert A. Dietrich; daughter, Sara M. Huebert (Cody); grandson, Caden M. Huebert; mother, Dorothy Wright; sister, Patti Pieper; and brother, James Wright. The family will receive friends on Friday, October 25th from 6pm to 8pm at the West Center Chapel. SERVICES: Saturday, October 26th at 11am at Rejoice! Lutheran Church, 2556 S. 138th St. Interment, Hazel Dell Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to American Cancer Society (Pancreatic Cancer Research) and Rejoice! Lutheran Church. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

