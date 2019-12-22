Diers, Lavern J. "Vern" Age 83, of Albuquerque, NM, formerly of Omaha. Survived by wife, Elaine Diers; children: Robert Diers, Beth (Rob) Buehner, Kathy (Steve) Spohr, and Christopher (Norma) Diers. Preceded in death by daughter, Linda Diers-Anzalone. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, Dec. 28, 11am, at St Leo's Church, 1920 N 122 St., Omaha. Rosary at 10:30am at Church. Lunch to follow at St Leo's. Memorials suggested to Sienna Francis House, 1702 Nicholas St., Omaha, NE 68102.

