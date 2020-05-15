Diehl, Marc M. Marc M. Diehl, born February, 20, 1941, in Gothenburg, died May 3rd at his home in Loveland, Colorado. Marc was a graduate of Cozad High School ('59), UNL ('63 and J.D. '66). No Services.

