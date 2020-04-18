Didier, Kris LPN December 26, 1966 - April 13, 2020 Kris was born to John Peter and Martha Ellis Kirk in Midland, TX as Kirsten Dodd Kirk. She passed peacefuly Monday at Josie Harper Hospice House Omaha with her family by her. She suffered a severe stroke with brain trauma two weeks earlier while awaiting for a scheduled heart surgery to repair heart valves. She is with her heavenly father now. Kris spent most of her childhood in Omaha and was a 1985 graduate of Millard North. Kris worked at several family restaraunts while attending Metro Tech nursing program. She became a LPN in 1991. After 29 years as a nurse Kris has many guardian angels. She most recently was employed by Prime Homecare Omaha. She is survived by her partner of 31 years, Roger F. Fueston; daugther, McKenna Hoffman and son Nicholas J. Fueston and 10 grandchildren; brother, John T. Kirk; stepmother, Diane Johnson Kirk. A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date for friends, co-workers and family. Memorials to Omaha Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or American Heart Association.

