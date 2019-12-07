Dickson, Carol July 9, 1946 - December 6, 2019 Survived by her sister, Margaret Waddell; brother, Larry Perssing; special friend, Bonnie Wredt; nieces and nephews. VISITATION: Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at the "L" Street Chapel from 10am-12pm. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory "L" Street Chapel 82nd and "L" St. | 402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

