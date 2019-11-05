Dickey, Aaron M.

Dickey, Aaron M. September 4, 1992 - November 1, 2019 Survived by parents, Dan and Pam; brothers, Matt (Melissa) Dickey and Collin Dickey; sister, Brittany Dickey; niece, Alexis; nephew, Ryan; grandparents, Mary Brunow and Bob Johnson, Dan and Carol Kampan; many aunts and uncles. VISITATION: Wednesday after 4pm, with Vigil Service 6:30pm, at the funeral home. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, 10am, at St. Thomas More Catholic Church (48th and Grover). KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

