Dickes, Richard "Dick" Mar 24, 1948 - Sep 30, 2018 Age 70, of Omaha. Preceded in death by brothers, Dan and Jim Dickes. Survived by son, Erik Dickes and wife Fallon; daughters: Jessica Andreasen and husband Ryan, Chelsea Johnson and husband Casey, Jacquie Reeves and husband Craig; mother of his children, Jeanine Dickes; brothers, Tom and Dave Dickes; sister, Jean Dickes; 13 grandchildren; many other relatives and friends. GATHERING OF FAMILY AND FRIENDS: Sunday, October 7, 2018, 6-9pm, at Field Club of Omaha (3615 Woolworth Ave). In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family. For more details, visit: www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 St. 402-895-3400

