Dick, Elizabeth "Beth"

Dick, Elizabeth "Beth" Age 53 Elizabeth Dick, of Omaha, died at Immanuel Hospital in Omaha on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Emily Abbas. Beth is survived by her husband, Dallas and her daughter, Kaitlyn, both of Omaha; sisters, Brenda Abbas of Wisconsin; Rebekah Lyon of Monument, CO; and Beverly of Harvard, NE. Funeral services will be held at 10:30am Monday, May 4, 2020, at the Reichmuth Funeral Home in Elkhorn with Brad Zook officiating and burial to follow at the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Elkhorn. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the amount of seating is limited, however, the service can also be view via webcasting on reichmuthfuneralhomes.com. Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 3, 2020, from 4-6pm, at the Reichmuth Funeral Home with the family present. Memorials can be made to Royal Family Kids Camp and can be left or mailed to the funeral home. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222 www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

To plant a tree in memory of Elizabeth Dick as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.