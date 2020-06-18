DiBiase, Thomas Joseph Jr.

DiBiase, Thomas Joseph Jr. April 13, 1972 - May 20, 2020 Age 48 of Centennial CO, passed away on May 20, 2020. T.J. was born on April 13, 1972 in Omaha. He was a graduate of Creighton Prep High School, Kansas University and Chadron State. T.J. is survived by his parents, Alice Fleming (Michael), and Thomas J. DiBiase Sr. (Denise); his children, Emerson and Noah DiBiase; sister, Betsy Benis (Ryan); and stepbrothers, Kyle Fleming (Michelle) and Patrick Fleming (Jen). A MEMORIAL SERVICE will take place at Saint Margaret Mary's Catholic Church, Omaha, on Saturday, June 27th, at 10am.

To plant a tree in memory of Thomas DiBiase, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.