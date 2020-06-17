DiBiase, Thomas Joseph Jr.

DiBiase, Thomas Joseph Jr. April 13, 1972 - May 20, 2020 Age 48 of Centennial CO, passed away on May 20, 2020. T.J. was born on April 13, 1972 in Omaha. He was a graduate of Creighton Prep High School, Kansas University and Chadron State. He had a fulfilling career but his true passion was in his pride, joy, love and devotion for his kids. T.J. is survived by his parents, Alice Fleming (Michael), and Thomas J. DiBiase Sr. (Denise); his children, Emerson and Noah DiBiase; sister, Betsy Benis (Ryan); and stepsiblings, Kyle Fleming (Michelle) and Patrick Fleming (Jen). A MEMORIAL SERVICE will take place at Saint Margaret Mary's Catholic Church, Omaha, on Saturday, June 27th, at 10am.

