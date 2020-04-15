Dibben, Darrell Wallace "Dib" March 30, 1930 - April 12, 2020 Survived by four children: Sherri Meyerholz Andersen, Shelli Meyerholz Mosser (Tim), David Dibben (Jann), and Daniel Dibben (Merri); along with 9 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren. Campbell Aman Funeral Home 444 South 17th, Blair, NE www.campbellaman.com | (402) 426-2191

