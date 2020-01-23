Di Mauro, Luciano "Lou" November 2, 1939 - January 17, 2020 Proceded in death by wife, Rose (Murphy); parents, Salvatore and Fannie Di Mauro; sisters, Esther, Louise, Catherine; brothers, Sebastian, Andrew, Samuel. Lou is survived by his wife, Helen; children, Elizabeth (Shawn) Carollo, Anthony (Michele) Di Mauro, Louis (Casandra) Di Mauro, Mary Jo (Todd) Di Mauro-Owens; grandchildren, Katherine, Alexandra. Jacob (Kayla), Trevor, Amanda; brothers, Alfred and Michael; stepchildren, Kevin Neff and Tiffany (Ken) Swank; and a large extended family. MEMORIAL VISITATION: 5-7pm Friday, Jan 31st, with a Rosary to follow. FUNERAL MASS: 10am Saturday, Feb 1st. Both services to be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 2110 S 32nd Ave, Omaha NE. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to the Alzheimers Association. ARBOR CREMATION SOCIETY 2819 S 125th Ave, Ste 367 Omaha NE 68144 | 402-393-0319

