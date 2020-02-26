DeVries, Wilamy "Amy"

DeVries, Wilamy "Amy" April 3, 1923 - February 23, 2020 She is survived by her six daughters, their husbands; sister-in-law; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and many dear friends and extended family. Amy was preceded in death by Evert DeVries; her parents; her siblings; and son-in-law. VISITATION: Sunday, March 1, from 1-3pm, with a Prayer Service at 3pm, at Braman Mortuary Southwest Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, March 2, at Grandview Reformed Church, 27991 US 281, Armour, SD 57313. Interment: Graceland Cemetery, Corsica, SD. Memorials to Grandview Reformed Church.

Service information

Mar 1
Visitation
Sunday, March 1, 2020
1:00PM-3:00PM
Braman Southwest Chapel
6505 S. 144th St.
Omaha, NE 68137
Mar 1
Prayer Service
Sunday, March 1, 2020
3:00PM
Braman Southwest Chapel
6505 S. 144th St.
Omaha, NE 68137
Mar 2
Celebration of Life
Monday, March 2, 2020
10:00AM
Grandview Reformed Church
27991 US 281
Armour, South Dakota 57313
